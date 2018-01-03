Winnipeg Harvest has a new executive director.

Keren Taylor-Hughes took the helm of the food bank effective Jan. 2. The organization went on a nationwide search to find a long-term replacement for outgoing director David Northcott, who announced his retirement in February 2017.

"This is, for me, a dream job," Taylor-Hughes said Wednesday.

"Being able to work at an organization that has such a stellar reputation for feeding the hungry and being advocates on behalf of poverty and hunger, and to come in behind those that have done such great work before me, is fantastic. I'm very excited."

Taylor-Hughes started her career in Winnipeg at Manitoba's Child and Family Services, where she worked for 12 years. Since then, she's helped lead a variety of organizations, specializing in change management.

Taylor-Hughes will begin in her new role by getting to know the organization "from top to bottom," she said. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

"I think I can leverage all of my expertise and my passion in one place," she said of her new role.

Her first task will be getting to know the organization "from top to bottom," she said, including sorting food, making meals and riding in Harvest's truck.

"I think having that close perspective, I'll see if there are any gaps or opportunities for us to move forward," she said. "And then also I get a chance to see where we're at on the advocacy side, and see how we can continue that challenge as well."

Since Northcott officially retired in June, Harvest has been led by interim director Kate Brenner.