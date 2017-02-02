David Northcott​ says he'll miss the people most when he retires from Winnipeg Harvest. But after a career that has spanned three decades, he says it's time to move on.

"In life, you get that sense every once in a while that it's the right time to take the next step," he said. "This was the right moment."

The longtime executive director of the food bank announced Thursday he will be retiring this June after more than 30 years with the charity.

Northcott​ began working at Winnipeg Harvest in 1984 and played a critical role in developing the organization.

"It's sobering how fast this has gone by," he said. Volunteers, clients and staff at the food bank made his work "joyous," he said.

Over his career, Northcott said there were "divine moments" seeing former clients, once struggling in poverty, rebuild their lives and return to the charity as volunteers and even board members.

"That's inspirational — when people have got way more burdens on their shoulders than I have and they take steps, move on and do really well with their lives," he said.

The role of Winnipeg Harvest is not only to provide nourishing food but also to nudge people, as Northcott said, toward making choices that will improve their circumstances.

One way you do that is to trust everybody, he said.

"If they are hurting, hungry and they're damaged … sometimes if you do a little bit at the right time, then the journey and the road gets better," he said. "Given that chance they do really well."

Northcott is also the founder of the Canadian Association of Food Banks and the Manitoba Association of Food Banks.

"Oftentimes, my three daughters would tease me and say it's my fourth child. So it was a big commitment, and this is the time. There's some very talented people around. This was the time to pass the empty bowl on to the next leadership," Northcott said.

Northcott took a break from Winnipeg Harvest from 2004 to 2007 for an unsuccessful run for the federal Liberals in Winnipeg Centre. He also took part during that period in an African food study and did work in palliative care.

"His commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty is well-documented," Winnipeg Harvest board president Gail Loewen wrote in a letter Thursday.

"His compassionate perspective and advocacy accomplishments have long been valued locally, nationally and internationally," she wrote.

"We will miss him and his inspiring leadership."

Kate Brenner will take over as interim executive director following Northcott's retirement on June 30.

On July 1, Northcott has big plans: "to sleep in," he said with a laugh, adding he'll be looking for less-intensive ways to stay involved in addressing poverty in Winnipeg.

"The lens and the horizon that we're pointing at is a community that doesn't need Winnipeg Harvest in it," he said.

"If we're there, then people are actively involved in the community, the safety net has caught them. Or they're all working in living-wage jobs," he said.

"That'd be the great finish."