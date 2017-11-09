Winnipeggers have a chance to vote on a new name for the city's transit service for people with disabilities.

The City of Winnipeg says it wants to find a more inclusive name for Handi-Transit.

It has proposed three names, and an online poll allows members of the public to vote on their preferred choice.

The options are Winnipeg Transit Plus, Winnipeg Transit Connect, and Winnipeg Transit Link.

Handi-Transit asked stakeholders for their ideas for a new name. Winnipeg Transit's policy advisory committee reviewed the suggestions and narrowed down the list.

"Since the current name and logo for Handi-Transit was adopted in 1977, there have been many changes in our understanding of disability issues and the language used to describe persons with disabilities," the city said in a news release.

The city says The Accessibility for Manitobans Act provides direction on the use of inclusive language for public services.