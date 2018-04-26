Overnight crash closes portion of Grant Avenue

Winnipeg police closed a portion of Grant Avenue early Thursday after an overnight crash.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grant and Elmhurst Road.

A badly-damaged white car and a dump truck were blocked off by police tape Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said officers will likely be at the scene for several hours.

Westbound Grant is closed between Cathcart Street and Elmhurst Road.