Skip to Main Content
Overnight crash closes portion of Grant Avenue

Notifications

New

Overnight crash closes portion of Grant Avenue

A section of Grant Avenue is closed Thursday morning after an overnight crash.

Westbound Grant closed between Cathcart Street and Elmhurst Road

CBC News ·
A badly-damaged car and a dump truck are blocked off by police tape early Thursday morning after an overnight crash. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Winnipeg police closed a portion of Grant Avenue early Thursday after an overnight crash.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grant and Elmhurst Road.

A badly-damaged white car and a dump truck were blocked off by police tape Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said officers will likely be at the scene for several hours.

Westbound Grant is closed between Cathcart Street and Elmhurst Road.

The car sits at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Elmhurst Road early Thursday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)
A police cruiser parked alongside the crash scene early Thursday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

With files from Meaghan Ketcheson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us