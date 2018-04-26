New
Overnight crash closes portion of Grant Avenue
A section of Grant Avenue is closed Thursday morning after an overnight crash.
Winnipeg police closed a portion of Grant Avenue early Thursday after an overnight crash.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grant and Elmhurst Road.
A badly-damaged white car and a dump truck were blocked off by police tape Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said officers will likely be at the scene for several hours.
With files from Meaghan Ketcheson