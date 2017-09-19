After keeping their championship hopes alive with a gruelling 17-inning win Monday, the Winnipeg Goldeyes and their fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the fifth and final game of the American Association Championships.

The team announced Tuesday that Game 5 will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Shaw Park.

The game had been scheduled to go Tuesday but was postponed due to the threat of thunderstorms.

The Goldeyes forced Game 5 in the best-of-five American Association Championship series Monday, defeating the Wichita Wingnuts 4-3 in a marathon game that ended after 1 a.m.

Environment Canada is calling for showers with heavy thunderstorms at times in Winnipeg starting early Tuesday evening.