2 teens charged with assault after stabbing at Winnipeg high school

Winnipeg police have charged two teenage students from Glenlawn Collegiate with assault after one allegedly stabbed the other at the school on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the upper body at the school on St. Mary's Road around noon that day. He was treated in hospital, released and then charged with assault, police said in a news release Thursday.

The teen accused of stabbing him, another 16-year-old boy, is charged with assault and weapons offences. He had minor injuries, police said.

The students got into an argument that turned into a physical confrontation, police said.

Both teens have been released on a promise to appear in court.