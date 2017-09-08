Giveaway weekend is back in Winnipeg this weekend for the second and last time this year.

If you're into this kind of thing, it's a chance to get rid of clutter and cash in on new freebies for your household.

But before you get started purging or head out on the hunt, here are a few tricks to make the most of the weekend, whether you're decluttering or stocking up.

CBC News spoke to professional organizer Susan Macauley, who owns Clarity Over Clutter organizing, and tidiness expert Pauline Boiselle, owner of owner of organizational supply store For Space Sake in Winnipeg.

1. Make a plan

Help yourself out by going in with a plan, Boisselle said.

She recommends using the "three-box method": create three separate boxes for things you want to keep, things you want to give to somebody you know, and things you want to get rid of.

"If you start organizing piles on the floor, all of a sudden you're moving the piles around. You really have to have boxes, for instance," she said. "When it comes to organizing drawers, I encourage people to have a box ready and take everything out of the drawer, and then put things back one a time."

Susan Macauley, a Winnipeg-based professional organizer, said it can help to think about the 80/20 rule: we use 20 per cent of our stuff 80 per cent of the time.

2. Phone a friend

Still daunted? Bring in moral support, Macauley said.

"Get a buddy," she said. "Get someone … you can just talk to on the phone to keep you motivated, that you can check in with for accountability, or a family member who can come over or a friend who can come over and someone who can give you a hand."

If you aren't in the position to do that, you can always bring in the big guns by searching out a professional organizer, she added. She recommends starting online at the Professional Organizers of Canada site.

3. Focus on the free space you'll gain

Decluttering isn't just about what you're getting rid of, Macauley said— it's also about what you're getting back. If parting with stuff is a sweet sorrow, focus on the sweet, not the sorrow.

"First of all, I don't start with, 'What can you get rid of?' You have to have a vision," she said. "You have to know, what do you want your home to be like? What do you want your life to be like?"

Rather than downsizing, Macauley prefers the term "right-sizing," that is, editing your collection of belongings to fit your life as it is right now, instead of holding onto things that were relevant years ago but not so much anymore, whether it's supplies for a craft you lost interest in or a pair of pants three or four sizes too small.

"You're hanging onto those clothes that used to fit you, because someday you hope to get back down," she said. "… By hanging onto those pants, what ends up happening is, again, it's kind of like beating yourself up subconsciously, going, 'Oh, I'm not down to where I was.'"

What you create is something Macauley calls "breathable space": room to move hangers around in the closet or see everything in your cupboard at a glance.

It can be easy to focus on the sting of saying goodbye to objects, Boisselle said, but everything you hold onto takes up space you could be taking advantage of.

"People are terribly hesitant to get rid of stuff," she said. "… It's really silly, because it's taking up all kinds of valuable space and you're not utilizing it."

4. Let someone else use it

Boisselle said one of the strengths of giveaway weekend is you get to focus on how others might get joy from whatever you're getting rid of.

"I think people have fun with it. I think it's people who — they have a sense of community," she said.

"They think, oh, I haven't used, let's say, some weights. You go on a kick and you decide you're going to have all this equipment, and, you know, five years later you know darn well you're never going to use it again. But your neighbour over there, he might like it. I think it's that kind of a thing, and I think the neighbourhoods get into it."

5. Ask yourself: would I take it?

Here's where an element of personal responsibility comes in. Giveaway weekend is fun for people who don't have hoarding tendencies, but for people who do, it's a lot of temptation, Macauley said.

"For some people who have acquiring tendencies or who are dealing with hoarding issues this is a good excuse or a good opportunity for them to actually go and acquire more things," she said.

Hoarding tendencies are actually far more common than most people think, Macauley said. Acquiring things — through shopping, thrifting or otherwise — gives a "temporary high" that can be hard to resist, especially if you're unhappy in other parts of your life, she said.

Be considerate with you put on the curb, Macauley advised. Ask yourself: Would I take this? Is this worth sharing?

"I'm not big on putting things in the landfill, but say, for example, it's a bookshelf and all the veneer is all broken and brittle, or, you know, maybe it's the legs on it, or the base on it is wobbly — is that really something you want to pass on to somebody else?" she said.

"… It's like someone who donates items to a [charity] organization. Are you donating something that somebody is really going to want to buy or pick up at the donate location, or is it just you're trying to get rid of it and then this is the quickest easiest way of doing it?"

Also helpful to note: the City of Winnipeg has guidelines about what to put on the curb this weekend. No-nos include items harbouring bedbugs and toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.

6. Should you take it?

There's an element of the "thrill of the hunt" in a giveaway weekend, Macauley said, but don't get carried away.

"It's just like if you're going shopping in a store if you're looking for something specific," she said. "Take that list with you when you're going traveling around and seeing what's out there, instead of just picking anything up, because that way you're not going to end up just having stuff filling your space but you're not really using."

Use your judgment on anything you bring into your home, she added. It's a gross reality thrifters have to accept: bedbugs exist and they might want to live with you. Macauley advised not to give them that chance.

7. Keep up the good work

No matter how perfectly you purge this weekend, Rome wasn't built in a day, and Macauley and Boisselle say the impeccably-organized home you dream of won't be, either.

"[Giveaway] weekend is a great opportunity to get a good motivation get kickstarted," Macauley said. "But at the same time, think that blocking out time maybe once a week maybe once every two weeks and spending a little bit of time because you can't do it all at once."

If you don't move every five years, Boisselle recommended pretending that you do.

"Otherwise, that's how everything accumulates. Then you've got a house that's messy," she said. "… People just jam things into their closets, and this is an opportunity to let it go."

It doesn't have to be that hard, though, she said. The basics are easy: when you take something out, put it away when you're done.

If you find your resolve wavering, remember your vision, Macauley added.

"A beautiful carving made out of a tree doesn't happen overnight. It takes time," Macauley said. "You have to start with a plan in your head, you have to find the right tree."