Broken line leaking natural gas on Mountain Avenue

Manitoba Hydro is dealing with a gas leak in Winnipeg after a contractor hit a gas line.

Crews repairing leak after contractor ruptured line, Hydro spokesperson says

CBC News ·
Workers repair a gas leak on Mountain Avenue in Winnipeg. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Manitoba Hydro is dealing with a natural gas leak in Winnipeg after a contractor hit a gas line.

The leak started on Mountain Avenue between Bentall and Fife Streets.

A Hydro spokesperson said a contractor was working in the area and hit the line.

He said the gas appears to be venting into the air and not into nearby buildings.

Repair crews are at the scene.

Emergency crews work near a ruptured gas line on Mountain Avenue in Winnipeg. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)
