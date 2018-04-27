New
Broken line leaking natural gas on Mountain Avenue
Manitoba Hydro is dealing with a gas leak in Winnipeg after a contractor hit a gas line.
Crews repairing leak after contractor ruptured line, Hydro spokesperson says
The leak started on Mountain Avenue between Bentall and Fife Streets.
A Hydro spokesperson said a contractor was working in the area and hit the line.
He said the gas appears to be venting into the air and not into nearby buildings.
Repair crews are at the scene.