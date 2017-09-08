Garbage and recycling pickup for roughly three out of five Winnipeg​ homes will take place on a new day in October, when new contractors begin collecting household waste.

The city announced Friday that recycling and garbage days will switch for 59 per cent of households, beginning the week of Oct. 2, when Miller Waste Systems and GFL Environmental begin collecting waste as part of a pair of seven-year contracts worth a combined $251 million.

The change in collection days is only partly due to the new contractors, who replace outgoing firms Emterra Environmental and Progressive Waste Solutions.

Garbage and recycling collection in neighbourhoods at a high risk of arson is moving from Mondays until later in the week to reduce the prospect of waste piling up over the weekend, city councillors were told during a morning seminar.

Collection in several lower-risk neighbourhoods will be moved to Monday to balance out the schedule, councillors were told.

They were also told 74,000 households will experience additional days between collection dates when the switch takes place.

Information about the new collection day will be mailed to all households the week of Sept. 18, city staff said. In the meantime, Winnipeggers may visit http://winnipeg.ca/waterandwaste/garbage/collectionday.stm to find out if they're affected.

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty said the new contracts will result in additional costs but it's unclear whether they will covered by property taxes or additional user fees.

Browaty said he and his colleagues were told to wait for the city budget to obtain those answers.

