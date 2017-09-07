City of Winnipeg waste managers are trying to keep garbage and recycling pickup disruptions to a minimum when the city switches contractors next month.

The city's five-year waste-collection contracts with Emterra Environmental and Progressive Waste Solutions expire on Oct. 1. The following day, Miller Waste Systems and GFL Environmental will begin collecting garbage and recycling as part of a seven-year, $251-million pair of contracts.

In 2012, when the city not only changed waste providers but brought in new rolling bins, Emterra had trouble delivering the service in some neighbourhoods. City councillors will be briefed about measures to avoid similar problems this year at a closed-door council seminar slated for Friday morning, River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow said.

The new contracts will reduce the city's service areas from four to two. Miller Waste Systems will collect garbage and recyclables in an area that corresponds to the northwest half of Winnipeg, while GFL Environmental will collect waste in the southeast half.

This should not affect most residents, but some households will have new pickup days, city spokesperson Michelle Finley said.

More details about the changes will be made public after the council seminar, she said.