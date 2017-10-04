Coun. Jeff Browaty is once again calling for Winnipeg's mayor and CAO to release an external study into the reopening of Portage and Main to pedestrians because he fears city staff are doctoring the report.

The North Kildonan councillor has been pushing the city to release a $116,000 Portage and Main transportation study completed in November 2016 by Dillon Consulting. He complained to the Manitoba ombudsman after the city rejected a freedom-of-information request.

"I'm concerned that the integrity of the final report has been compromised based on some of the information that's in the ombudsman's report," Browaty told reporters Wednesday.

An ombudsman report into Browaty's complaint led him to state Wednesday the city will never release an unabridged version of the study, officially titled "Portage and Main microsimulation analysis" when it was presented to the city as a final draft in 2016.

In discussions with the ombudsman, city officials said the Portage and Main project manager and members of the project steering committee "were in a position to accept, reject or make changes to the entire report, including background, factual or technical information."

"This is supposed to be an engineering report, a professional engineering report," Browaty said, adding he wants to see draft reports released.

"Let's have the facts out there, let's see what the original traffic engineers, the professionals, had to say, not the changed facts that the city was saying … were actually happening."

Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeill has said he intends to release the Dillon study this month. A separate $70,000 design study may not be released, the CAO said.

More problems at police HQ

A sewage leak and a faulty garage door are the latest headaches at Winnipeg's new downtown police headquarters.

A plugged sewage line caused waste to back up overflow into a trap and spill into three lockers this week, the police service said in a statement.

"Crews are now in the process of cleaning the specific lockers and the floor surrounding the leak. We are looking into the design of the plumbing system in this area. However, at this point, it appears that paper towels which built up inside the pipe caused the backup," a police service spokesman said.

The police are also experiencing problems with a high-speed garage door that is in constant use and has been struck by contractors.

The headquarters opened in June 2016, four years late and almost $80 million over budget. It has been plagued by minor problems in the ensuing 16 months.

New waste collectors playing catch up

Winnipeg's new garbage and recycling collectors missed 2,000 pickups on their first day Monday — but caught up on the work by the lunch hour the following day.

The city said in a statement Miller Waste Systems and GFL Environmental missed about two per cent of their 103,600 pickups on Monday, the first day of their seven-year contracts. All the rounds were completed by 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city said.

On Tuesday, 311 received 455 reports of missed garbage, recycling and yard waste cart collection related to the new contractors.

That total includes missed collection reports from customers whose collection day was either Monday or Tuesday.

In comparison, in 2012, with the introduction of the previous cart-collection contract, 311 received 566 reports on the second day of the contract, the city said.