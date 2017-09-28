A man has been charged after the foster child he was taking care of died this week, Winnipeg police say.

The 22-year-old man was charged with criminal negligence causing death after his 10-month-old foster child died in hospital on Tuesday.

The baby suffered head injuries before being rushed to hospital in critical condition, Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Thursday at a news conference.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver says it's possible more charges could be forthcoming in the case. (CBC)

Carver wouldn't say who brought the infant to hospital or whether the foster parent and child are related.

"The protocol within the hospital is if one of the medical professionals sees what they believe are injuries that could raise flags or are consistent with potential abuse, Winnipeg police are contacted and we send out the child abuse unit," Carver said.

"I can't say what investigators suspect. I can tell you that the evidence that's in front of us at this point merited this charge," Carver said. "There's certainly a potential that the charge could be changed or additional charges could be laid."

The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the child. The man was taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

