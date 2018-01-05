The City of Winnipeg is taking its first steps towards designing a footbridge that would connect Osborne Village to downtown.​

The city launched the first phase — engagement — of the Osborne to Downtown Walk Bike Bridge and Connections project this month.

The bridge would span the Assiniboine River from McFayden Park on Assiniboine Avenue on the north side of the river to Fort Rouge Park on River Avenue on the south side, and would be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Winnipeggers are invited to give feedback through an online survey that will be open until Jan. 31 or at a workshop on Jan. 25 at Augustine United Church on at 444 River Ave. from 6-8 p.m.

You can also leave a message on a postcard at Little Sister Coffee Maker in Osborne Village or at Fools and Horses on Broadway from Jan. 8 to 19.

Later this month, students from the University of Manitoba Faculty of Architecture will build a warming hut on the river at the approximate location of the bridge, where the public will also be able to provide feedback.

If you plan to attend the Jan. 25 workshop, the city asks that you RSVP online by Jan. 22. You can also do so over the phone by calling 204-986-4243 or by emailing city-engage@winnipeg.ca.