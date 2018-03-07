Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow will be headlining this year's Winnipeg Folk Festival.

The 2018 lineup was announced Wednesday night at the Park Theatre ahead of festival headliner Bahamas' sold-out concert.

The Ontario singer first played the fest in 2009 and now he's back to play the main stage.

"It's kind of the goal we've got, to have that sense of discovery at the festival," said artistic director Chris Frayer. "Get people exposed, get artists exposed to music-loving audiences and then kind of help bring them into their own at some point."

Juno award-winning Canadian DJ collective A Tribe Called Red is back at the festival this year. (Submitted/Winnipeg Folk Festival)

Other big names headlining the summer festival are: Elle King, A Tribe Called Red, Natalie MacMaster, Courtney Barnett, and John Butler Trio.

Local favourites include: Lenard Sumner, Roger Roger, Boniface, and Micah Erenberg.

"We always have strong Manitoba talent at the festival," said Frayer.

Frayer said there will be special programming during the festival in honour of its 45th year.

Folk Fest runs July 5-8 at Birds Hill Provincial Park north of Winnipeg.