It may be the ultimate firefighter cliché, but as temperatures dipped yesterday, Winnipeg firefighters went up a tree to rescue a tiny victim.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg tweeted that a Winnipeg Fire Department crew had rescued a cat from a tree in the city Saturday.

"Rescues come in all shapes & sizes: Last night in dangerously cold temperatures, a WFD crew needed a ladder truck to rescue a pet entangled high up in a tree [while] its panicked owners looked on," they tweeted. "Some may joke about cats in trees, but this was anything but funny for its owners."

Rescues come in all shapes & sizes:

Last night in dangerously cold temperatures, a WFD crew needed a ladder truck to rescue a pet entangled high up in a tree wile its panicked owners looked on.

Some may joke about cats in trees, but this was anything but funny for its owners. pic.twitter.com/t3MNib006N — @UFFW867

UFFW president Alex Forrest said people may snicker, but firefighters may have saved more than one life last night.

"We had a call that a group of citizens were going to climb a tree to get a cat," said Forrest. "The cat was actually trapped because it had its leash on and the leash had wrapped around the limb."

As temperatures got colder and the wind picked up, firefighters decided to try to rescue the cat before someone got hurt trying to do it themselves, said Forrest.

Firefighters used the ladder truck to reach the stuck cat. (Submitted/Kevin Basken)

"The cat was going to freeze to death if no one went to grab it."

Forrest said they called in an aerial ladder and it took about two hours to set up and rescue the cat, thanks to the cold and wind.

"I can tell you, that cat was part of that family," said Forrest. "I can just imagine the haters on social media right now saying 'firefighters rescue a cat, but you have to realize every life is precious,' even if it is a small cat, to that family."

Forrest said the family called today to thank the firefighters, and let them know the cat is doing well.