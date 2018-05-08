Winnipeg crews kept busy fighting 4 wildfires in city overnight

Winnipeg fire crews tackled multiple wildfires in the city Monday evening and overnight Tuesday, bringing the total fire count up to 46 this spring.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service squads responded to what the city called four "significant wildland fire incidents" in a news release.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries fighting one of those fires. No other injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Fires have sprung up around Manitoba in recent weeks due to extremely dry conditions, including in the city of Winnipeg. One of those fires was fatal — two men originally from Bunibonibee Cee Nation were found badly burned after an "unusual" brush fire in Transcona Friday night.

2 fires in Transcona

Two separate blazes sprang up in Transcona in the span of five hours on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The first was close to the intersection of Gunn Road and Day Street in the North Transcona industrial area, just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Winnipeg police used the service's helicopter to locate hot spots from the air while crews fought the fire. Although there were no reported injuries or structural damage, neighbouring businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Fire crews were called to tame flames at a second location on Whiteshell Avenue, near the Transcona Bioreserve, shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The police helicopter monitored hot spots from above for the second time that night. A firefighter was hurt and treated on scene. No other injuries or damage were caused by the blaze, the city's press release said.

Roblin Boulevard, Victoria Row fires

Firefighters also responded to a wildland fire at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday around Roblin Boulevard and the west Perimeter Highway. No structural damage was reported in that fire.

Crews were also called to fight a grass fire on Victoria Row near Harris Park in St. Vital at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Monday evening. A detached garage was damaged in that blaze, the city said.

The causes of all four urban wildfires on Monday and Tuesday remain under investigation.

The City of Winnipeg reminds residents that all open-fires are prohibited until further notice due to extremely dry weather. With little rain in the forecast to dampen the dehydrated conditions, the risk of grass, brush, and wildland fires remains high.

"We urge members of the community to work with us and refrain from starting any open fires, unless you're using an outdoor natural gas appliance such as a barbecue," said Tom Wallace, deputy chief with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

City authorities ask Winnipeggers to report any suspicious or irresponsible behaviours, and to stay away from all active blazes, which can be unpredictable.