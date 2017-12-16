A firefighter and a civilian were both injured after a Winnipeg home went up in flames Saturday morning.

The fire started in a home on William Avenue between McPhillips Street and Arlington Street, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

When firefighters got there, the house was already engulfed in flames, he said.

The houses on either side of the home were both evacuated as crews worked, the spokesperson said. Crews used fire hoses to spray down those homes to protect them before extinguishing the burning house.

A firefighter injured at the scene and was treated and released, he said.

A civilian was also treated by paramedics at the site and then taken to the hospital.

The spokesperson couldn't say how the firefighter was injured or whether the civilian was a resident of the home.

No estimate on the cost of the damage to the home was available.