Two people were taken to hospital following a four-car crash involving a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The WFPS vehicle was responding to a call when the crash happened at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue around 2 p.m.

A city spokesperson says the emergency vehicle had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash.

Both occupants of the WFPS vehicle were taken to hospital in stable condition and later released, according to a tweet from the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg Twitter account later in the day Sunday.