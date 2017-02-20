Festival du Voyageur patrons can now walk around the park grounds with alcohol after 7 p.m. but not everybody is happy with the change.

For Aaron Chanenko, the change shouldn't have been made in the first place.

"I think the drinks should be just kept inside the tents," Aaron Chanenko said. "It's a family place, in my opinion."

The change got a lukewarm response from a number of other festival-goers as well.

"They should have had some kind of warning," added Nebojsa Seevanovich. "Usually people assume it's going to be exactly like the last year and the year before and the year before."

​The festival has hired a dozen additional security guards to ensure the site is safe while people walk around.

The festival was busy over the weekend, with some unable to get in on Saturday night because the event reached capacity.