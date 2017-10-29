Winnipeg police are warning the public about a new fentanyl delivery method in hopes of preventing a Halloween scare.

In a Fort Rouge drug bust, police seized a number of fentanyl "blotters."

While they look like a simple piece of paper — printed with a Halloween-themed graphic of a witch riding a broom — they're actually a fast-acting delivery method for the deadly opioid.

Investigators believe similar blotters might be found or for sale out in the city.

While they look like a piece of paper, police say the blotters contain the potent opioid fentanyl. (WPS/Submitted)

Anyone who comes across the blotters should not touch them, as they are extremely dangerous, police say. Call 911 to report a sighting.

Fentanyl is a drug that's 100 times more potent than heroin, and a dose the size of a grain of sand can kill. When it's prescribed by a doctor, it's measured by the millionth of a gram.

Officers found the blotters after executing a drug search warrant at a house in the Fort Rouge neighbourhood on Oct. 27. They seized six fentanyl blotters, worth about $150, on orange paper with an image of a witch riding a broom on it.

They also seized 11 grams of methamphetamine worth $1,100, numerous capsules with an unknown white powder, bear spray, various pieces of identification, and about $1,800 cash.

Four people - a woman, age 25, and three men, ages 27, 39 and 41 - were arrested and face a variety of charges.