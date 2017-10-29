Winnipeg police are warning the public about a new fentanyl delivery method in hopes of preventing a Halloween scare.
In a Fort Rouge drug bust, police seized a number of fentanyl "blotters."
While they look like a simple piece of paper — printed with a Halloween-themed graphic of a witch riding a broom — they're actually a fast-acting delivery method for the deadly opioid.
Investigators believe similar blotters might be found or for sale out in the city.
Anyone who comes across the blotters should not touch them, as they are extremely dangerous, police say. Call 911 to report a sighting.
Fentanyl is a drug that's 100 times more potent than heroin, and a dose the size of a grain of sand can kill. When it's prescribed by a doctor, it's measured by the millionth of a gram.
Officers found the blotters after executing a drug search warrant at a house in the Fort Rouge neighbourhood on Oct. 27. They seized six fentanyl blotters, worth about $150, on orange paper with an image of a witch riding a broom on it.
They also seized 11 grams of methamphetamine worth $1,100, numerous capsules with an unknown white powder, bear spray, various pieces of identification, and about $1,800 cash.
Four people - a woman, age 25, and three men, ages 27, 39 and 41 - were arrested and face a variety of charges.