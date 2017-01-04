For the last six months Elvis Goren and his father Larry, have been working feverishly on their newest device -- a fitness and heart monitor compression sleeve. Now they are taking it on the road, to one of the biggest consumer and electronics shows in the world this weekend in Las Vegas.

Goren has been involved in sports almost his entire life and started using wearable fitness devices when they were first appeared on the market. However, frustration with the accuracy and comfort of other devices led to the development of the Komodo AIO Smart Sleeve.

"Compression clothing is something that is ubiquitous and in any kind of physical activity and it just made sense to us to fuse the two technologies together to create the optimal wearable," said Goren.

The stylish sleeve has a small sensor that attaches near the wrist and combined with the sleeve the device can track heart rate, EKG activity, MET (metabolic equivalent of task which is used to measure how intense particular activities are), blood oxygen saturation levels and sleep.

The pair finished a pre order campaign in the fall that sold hundreds of the sleeves that start retailing for $129.00. They say they are ready now to start producing larger quantities of the sleeve but want to build a better more intuitive proprietary app before going on to large scale production.

"We're not in a hurry to sell a million devices. We want to polish the product to perfection," said Larry Goren.

Komodo technologies is one of three Manitoba companies that are heading to Las Vegas this weekend as part of a larger delegation from Western Canada.

Also headed to Las Vegas, is Manitoba-based Librestream Technologies. The company has developed a software system that is installed on more than 10 million devices. It allows experts in specific fields to connect virtually to inspect, diagnosis or resolve issues remotely and 6P Marketing which is a marketing firm.

The 26 different companies from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are going to CES with the support of ICT West, which provides guidance and support at the convention. ICT West has a booth on the convention floor that each of the businesses can use as a home base during the show that is expecting to attract upwards of 200,000 people this weekend.

Clara Buelow with ICT West said for smaller or startup companies going to CES this is a chance to benchmark their products to the major players around the world. Buelow adds ICT West will let the entrepreneurs focus on what they need to be focusing on.

"Instead of thinking of how do I pick up my badge, how do I do all of this and this, you can think of who do I want to meet, how am I going to meet them and why do they want to meet me," said Buelow.

Elvis Goren is hoping his weekend at CES might get his company more recognition.

"It's important for startups to be able to play in the same arena as lot of these other companies. Of course everybody is there to see Apple and Samsung but at the same time the presence of startups has really been picking up at CES and we felt like this year was a good year for us our debut," said Goren.