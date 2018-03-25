The Winnipeg Jets could secure a playoff berth, depending on the outcome of their game against the Nashville Predators Sunday at Bell MTS Place.

Murat Ates, writer for sports website The Athletic, says "it would be big if we clinched [a playoff spot] by beating Nashville, who has gotten the better of [the Jets] a few times recently."

If the team doesn't win against the Predators tonight, they'll still likely end up in the playoffs, but beating Nashville would clear a hurdle, he said.

"If Winnipeg is going to go deep in the playoffs, they're going to have to go through Nashville. It would mean a lot to prove that they're at that level tonight."

Missing defence

"I think the big story for Winnipeg right now is health … it seems every few games somebody gets hurt," Ates said.

Defencemen Jacob Trouba, Dmitri Kulikov and Toby Enström will all out of of commission tonight due to injuries.

That has taken the shine off of Winnipeg's numbers, Ates said, adding Nashville, defenceman Ryan Ellis has been playing strong after recovering from an injury — and plays a large role in that team's defence.

'Tensions high'

One storyline fans will be watching tonight emerged from the Jets practise Saturday, after a scuffle between Jets captain Blake Wheeler and defencemen Ben Chiarot, Ates said.

"[They] actually got into a little bit of a skirmish, a little bit of a fight situation, and it's rare for Jets players to do that," Ates said.

Regardless of the potential for tension within the team, Ates says all of the players must sense they have an opportunity to do something great tonight, and he'll be watching the first moment's of Sunday's game closely.

"It'll be interesting to see if they come out flying against the Predators or if they just stick to the game plan and try to grind it down."