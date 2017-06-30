A construction company claims it lost City of Winnipeg business due to an alleged conflict of interest on the part of a city employee it claims was also employed by a rival firm.

In a statement of claim filed before the Court of Queen's Bench on June 21, Winnipeg contractor Ray Bateman Enterprises alleges a City of Winnipeg employee was overseeing its work at the same time the city employee was working for another Manitoba construction contractor.

Ray Bateman claims that in 2015, his firm responded to a city bid opportunity to provide utility excavation services for the 2015-16 construction season.

Utility excavators use pressurized water to expose underground water, sewer, gas, electricity and telecommunications lines without damaging the pipes or cables.

In the statement of claim, Bateman alleges it wound up on the city's callout list but had some of its equipment disqualified. Bateman alleges a city employee misrepresented the productivity and performance of some of its equipment.

Bateman alleges this resulted in the diversion of the excavation work to another firm and is now seeking damages from the rival firm, the employee alleged to have been in conflict and the City of Winnipeg.

Bateman also alleges "two or more of the defendants" conspired to "unlawfully injure" its business and benefit the other firm.

The allegations have not been proven in court and no statement of defense has been filed.

The City of Winnipeg does not comment on matters before the courts, communications manager David Driedger said in an email statement.

When contacted by CBC News for comment, the other two defendants said they had yet to be served.

After being provided with an electronic version of the statement of claim, the employee at the centre of the allegations said via Facebook Messenger she had not yet had time to read the document.

A representative for the firm, also provided with a copy of the claim, did not respond to email and mobile-phone requests for comment.