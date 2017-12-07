An invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees has been found in Winnipeg, the city confirmed Thursday.

Emerald ash borer larvae were confirmed in Winnipeg on Nov. 30 after being found in a tree in St. Boniface, the city said in a news release.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which monitors emerald ash borer populations in Canada and regulates efforts to prevent the spread of the pest, notified the city of the find.

With the arrival of the beetle, the city is at risk of losing 30 per cent of boulevard and park trees, worth about $437 million, over the next decade, the city said. Ash trees on private properties are also at risk.

"While emerald ash borer will have a significant impact on our urban tree canopy, the city has been preparing for its arrival for over a decade," said city forester Martha Barwinsky in a written release. "We are ready to respond."

The wood-boring beetle, which originated in Asia, has already devastated some Ontario and U.S. ash tree populations.

The City of Winnipeg has been taking inventory of the ash tree population since last May. This spring, the city estimated there are about a quarter of a million ash trees in Winnipeg. Most of them are of the green, black, or Mancana varieties.

A 2013 inventory estimated that there are over 200,000 hectares of natural ash stands throughout the province of Manitoba.

The city is partnering with the CFIA and the province on next steps, it said in its release.

'Once detected, it cannot be eradicated'

This is the first time the beetle has been found in Manitoba, though it has been expected for years. The ash borer was first found in Canada in 2002 in Windsor, Ont.

Adult emerald ash borers feed on the foliage of ash trees, while the larvae feed on the tissue beneath the bark, preventing water and nutrients from circulating throughout the tree and eventually killing it.

"It is the larval stage of the beetle that kills the tree," the city wrote in its release.

"The larval feeding girdles the tree, cutting off the flow of nutrients and water causing the tree to die. Once detected, it cannot be eradicated."

With few effective predators, the beetle has been spreading through much of southern Ontario and Quebec, as well as parts of the U.S.

The city and the agency will develop survey and surveillance measures to determine when the beetle arrived in Winnipeg and how far it has spread.

That work is expected to begin within the next month, starting in the St. Boniface area.

"[Emerald ash borer] beetles are generally dormant over the winter, so the next few months are the ideal time for us to conduct our surveying work and make preparations," Barwinsky said in the city's release.

A report outlining the management approach and costs will come in the new year, the city said.

One option is injecting some ash trees with a pesticide to preserve them "as long as possible," the release states. The remaining trees on public property would be removed as they die and would possibly be replaced over time.

"The goal is to spread out the mortality of ash trees to allow more proactive management of tree removals and replacements, and to preserve our healthy ash trees for as long as possible," Barwinsky said.

Don't move firewood, city and province advise

The province of Manitoba also issued a news release Thursday, advising Manitobans of the arrival of the beetle in the province and echoing city advice not to move firewood.

The beetle's population is most commonly spread through the movement of firewood, the city and province said.

The province makes these recommendations to prevent the spread of the beetle:

Don't move firewood.

Burn firewood where you buy it.

Plant a variety of tree species to increase diversity.

Learn how to identify an ash tree.

Learn how to identify the signs and symptoms of emerald ash borers.

You can find more information on the beetle the city's website.