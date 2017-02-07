Police arrested more than a dozen people and seized thousands of dollars in street drugs late in January as part of a months-long investigation.

Last September, several units came together to take on the sale of illegal drugs in the central part of the city as part of "Project Central."

The investigation led officers to three different Winnipeg homes — one on Beacon Street, one on Pacific Avenue and another on Leila Avenue. Police obtained search warrants in each case and converged on the homes on Jan. 27.

Officers seized $8,500 in cash, thousands in clothes and jewellery, an estimated $18,000 worth of cocaine, $2,500 of crystal meth and $360 of marijuana.

A loaded sawed-off rifle and just over one kilogram of an unknown white powder were also located. The powder is currently being tested in the lab.

Police arrested 14 people who have been charged with drug and weapon offences in connection with the busts.

Project Central continues to investigate drug-related crime in Winnipeg.