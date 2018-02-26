The City of Winnipeg may increase the fees for digital signs to cover the cost of enforcing city regulations about their placement.

City licensing and inspections staff plan to engage in a round of consultations with businesses that operate digital signs. Those talks will include a proposal to increase the fees for digital signs, Winnipeg inspections manager Stan Dueck wrote in a report to council's planning, property and development department.

The enforcement techniques used by the city right now — warning letters, notices and bylaw-enforcement orders — are too costly and time-intensive, Dueck wrote.

"These processes are not effective in deterring repeat non-compliance," Dueck wrote. "Current sign permit fees are designed to cover the costs associated with the process of approving a digital sign permit and closing that permit after an initial compliance inspection.

"They do not cover ongoing costs for monitoring and enforcement of the operational use of the digital sign over its lifespan."

His report proposes a regular licensing fee in the $200 to $250 range for a digital sign attached to a business, and $400 to $450 for a non-accessory sign. Fines would run as high as $10,000 for repeated violations.