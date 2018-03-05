Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a 2017 crash that left a cyclist in a coma for two months after she was pinned under an SUV.

The crash happened on May 31, 2017, when an SUV collided with a car at St. Mary's Road and Fermor Avenue. During the collision, the SUV rolled, trapping a cyclist underneath. Passers-by lifted the vehicle off her body.

The victim, Janice Naccarato, spent 62 days in a coma and received extensive treatment at a Winnipeg hospital, her family said in December.

On Monday, Winnipeg police said a 63-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

In an emailed statement, the Naccarato family said the news "shocked and surprised" them.

"There's not much to say other than a big thank you to everyone again who have supported us through this time — Mom has been exponentially surpassing medical expectations given the nature of an injury like this with regards to quality of life. Thank you all. It's time to move ahead."