South Osborne crash sends pedestrian to hospital
Winnipeg Police say a woman was taken to hospital and is in stable condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Osborne and Morley just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Emergency crews close off Morley Avenue at Osborne Street after vehicle hits woman
A woman was sent to hospital after a crash in the South Osborne neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Morley Avenue and Osborne Street just before 11 a.m. after reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian.
A woman was found injured at the scene and sent to hospital, where she's in stable condition, police said.
A fire truck and ambulance blocked off southbound lanes for a time while emergency crews remained on the scene.
Police have not released the cause of the crash or the nature of the woman's injuries.
More CBC Manitoba stories: