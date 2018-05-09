South Osborne crash sends pedestrian to hospital

A woman was sent to hospital after a crash in the South Osborne neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Morley Avenue and Osborne Street just before 11 a.m. after reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian.

A woman was found injured at the scene and sent to hospital, where she's in stable condition, police said.

A fire truck and ambulance blocked off southbound lanes for a time while emergency crews remained on the scene.

Police have not released the cause of the crash or the nature of the woman's injuries.

