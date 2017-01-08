Rózsa and János Boda were celebrating the new year and János' 50th birthday with a vacation in Cuba when tragedy struck.

While staying at Memories Caribe Beach Resort in Cayo Coco, Rózsa, 51, began having chest pains so the Winnipeg couple called for an ambulance to bring her to a nearby hospital on Jan. 5.

János didn't want her to ride alone, so he got inside.

On the way to the hospital the ambulance slammed into a cement barrier and Rózsa and János were killed.

In that instant, the lives of the couple's three children — Veronika, 27, Bettina, 16, and Martin, 15 — were changed forever.

"It's just been such a shock and the hole that they will leave in our lives, we can't even comprehend it yet," said family member Elaine Csupak. "It was so sudden and so fast and there's so much happening all at once."

Csupak's husband was János' cousin and the families were very close. Csupak's husband was named the legal guardian of the children.

"What that's going to look like now, we are trying to figure that out as a family," Csupak said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs associated with getting Rózsa and János' bodies back to Canada and their funeral.

The money will also be used to help support the children as they adapt to a very different future.

Finding love in Hungary

János grew up in Hungary and his own parents died when he was young, Csupak said. When he finished university he came to Canada.

He'd been living in Winnipeg for a few years when, about 20 years ago, he met Rózsa. She was still living in Hungary, but they talked all the time online and Csupak would fly to visit her. Eventually they decided to get married and begin a life together in Winnipeg.

"They were very affectionate and loving," Csupak said.

"They really loved each other."

As their family grew, Csupak said the couple loved spending time with their children and watching them grow.

They were very active in the community, particularly with the Hungarian pavilion at Folklorama. János worked for Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation and Rózsa was an elementary school teacher at Carman Elementary School.

"It's just unbelievable that two people — who are such great loving parents and good-hearted people really involved in their community — and they're gone overnight and their children's lives are just shattered and changed," Csupak said.