Man dies after shooting outside Corydon bar in Winnipeg

A 37-year-old man is dead after a early morning shooting outside a popular bar in Winnipeg's Little Italy neighbourhood.

Police have not identified the man or a 28-year-old woman who was also injured in the shooting outside Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue Tuesday.

The man died Wednesday, police said, and the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

The incident happened at about 12:40 a.m. CT Tuesday. The man was found in critical condition and the woman in stable condition. They were rushed to hospital.

Yellow evidence markers are placed across the alley and boulevard behind Bar Italia as officers investigate the shooting. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Investigators taped off Cockburn Street between Corydon and McMillan for hours as they scanned the Bar Italia patio, a nearby park and boulevards in the area.

Police later went inside Bar Italia.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.