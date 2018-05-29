Skip to Main Content
Shooting outside Corydon Avenue bar sends 2 to hospital

Winnipeg police are at the scene of a shooting outside Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue, where two people were injured and rushed to hospital.

Police investigate outside Bar Italia where 1 person was critically injured

A Winnipeg police cruiser blocks taped-off Cockburn Street, between McMillan and Corydon avenues outside Bar Italia, after a shooting overnight. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Winnipeg police are at the scene of a shooting outside a bar on Corydon Avenue that sent two people to hospital overnight, one in critical condition.

Police received reports of a shooting in an area outside of Bar Italia at Corydon and Cockburn Street N. at 12:40 a.m.

Two adults were rushed to hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Yellow evidence markers are placed across the alley and boulevard behind Bar Italia as officers investigate the shooting. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A large police presence remained outside the bar after sunrise Tuesday, and Cockburn was cordoned off by police tape between Corydon and McMillan Avenue.

Police have released few details.

"We don't need this," said Diana Puttee, who has lived near Corydon for about 20 years.

Police also taped off a Bar Italia doorway that opens to the attached patio area. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

"This is a children neighbourhood. A lot of kids walk by here. It's just not safe if people are getting shot."

No arrests have been made.

The police tape extended to Benson Park at the corner of McMillan and Cockburn. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

