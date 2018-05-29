Shooting outside Corydon Avenue bar sends 2 to hospital
Police investigate outside Bar Italia where 1 person was critically injured
Winnipeg police are at the scene of a shooting outside a bar on Corydon Avenue that sent two people to hospital overnight, one in critical condition.
Police received reports of a shooting in an area outside of Bar Italia at Corydon and Cockburn Street N. at 12:40 a.m.
Two adults were rushed to hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.
A large police presence remained outside the bar after sunrise Tuesday, and Cockburn was cordoned off by police tape between Corydon and McMillan Avenue.
Police have released few details.
"We don't need this," said Diana Puttee, who has lived near Corydon for about 20 years.
"This is a children neighbourhood. A lot of kids walk by here. It's just not safe if people are getting shot."
No arrests have been made.
