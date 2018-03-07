A 20-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged after a convenience store customer tried to stop someone from running out with two drinks — and got stabbed by a third person.

Around 8:40 Tuesday evening, Winnipeg police were called to a convenience store on Isabel Street between Bannatyne and Ross avenues about the stabbing, police said in a news release Wednesday.

When officers got there, they found a 38-year-old with a stab wound to his upper body. He remains in hospital.

A man had gone into the convenience store and was asked to leave because of a previous encounter, police said.

He grabbed two drinks and tried to run out, and a customer tried to hold on to him, police said. The customer then was stabbed by another person, who had entered the store at the same time as the guy who was trying to run off with the drinks.

Both men fled on foot.

Police found a suspect in the area using a K-9 unit. An employee from the store accused the man of another theft last month.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

He's been detained in custody.

Police ask anyone with information that could help investigators to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).