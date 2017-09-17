Police have arrested a second teen suspect after customers thwarted a convenience store robbery on Friday.

On Thursday at about 2 p.m., a suspect who was concealing their identity walked into a convenience store on Springfield Road near Rothesay Road. The suspected pointed a gun at an employee, jumped the counter and stole cash from the register before running away.

The next day, a suspect in disguise walked into another convenience store on Edison Street, just blocks from the first robbery, but was stopped and held by customers until police arrived. A 15-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent, among other offences.

On Saturday, officers arrested another 15-year-old boy at a home in the Rossmere neighbourhood. Police found a replica firearm designed to look like a semi-automatic handgun they say was used by the other teen in the first robbery.

The second teen was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

More from CBC Manitoba: