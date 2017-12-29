On Friday Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning advisory as temperatures dipped below -30 C in Winnipeg.

With a bombardment of news coverage about dead car batteries in need of a boost, interruptions in mail delivery, inoperable trains due to frozen equipment and homeless shelters bursting at the seams, it can be easy to lose sight of just how common these conditions are in Winnipeg.

Historical weather data from Environment Canada shows that since 1999 the temperature has dipped below minus 25 C an average of 14 times per year.

While 2017, will be below average (9 days colder than -25C), 2008 registered 33 days where the temperatures dipped below -25C.

During the winter of 2013-14, when thousands of Winnipeggers were waterless due to frozen water pipes, the temperature dipped below -25C on 50 occasions.

Each coloured square in the chart below represents a day in the year where the temperature dipped below -25C at The Forks.

Calculations and visualisations by CBC data journalist Roberto Rocha.