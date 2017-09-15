Winnipeg's city hall has to spend more money on yet another construction project — renovations to city hall itself.
Recently completed renovations to the interior of the council building will cost $5.4 million, up just under $1 million from a previous estimate, municipal accommodations manager Brad Erickson writes in a report to council's property committee.
The work involved asbestos removal, renovations to the mayor's office and councillors' offices and the conversion of an unused police media-briefing room to a new media theatre.
The cost of the project rose above initial estimates because the asbestos-removal work was more extensive than expected, while the city also installed more fire-suppression, heating and electrical upgrades.
The additional cost, however, will not impact the city budget due to other funds set aside for the civic centre campus, the report suggests.
- Price tag for St. Boniface walkway nearly doubles in 9 months
- North End sewage-treatment project now pegged at more than $1B
This is the third report of a cost hike at city hall over the past week.
Last week, council was advised the cost of North End Water Pollution Control Centre upgrades is rising $205 million to $1 billion, while the price tag for the Tache Promenade is nearly doubling to $10 million.