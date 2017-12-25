Hey, at least it's sunny.

Winnipeg awoke to its coldest Christmas morning in two decades, as the overnight temperature plummeted to –30.1 C as of 5 a.m., according to Environment Canada.

The high for Christmas Day is forecast to be –23 C. That's about 11 degrees colder than the average high for Dec. 25 — and the coldest Christmas morning since 1996, when the morning low was –34.6 C.

The Manitoba capital is not the most frigid place in Canada today, let alone on the Prairies.

Both Regina and Saskatoon awoke to temperatures close to –30 C, while Fort Vermilion in Alberta's Peace River district dipped below –40 C on Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.