Couple found in Charleswood home died in murder-suicide: Winnipeg police

A man and woman found dead in a Charleswood home this week died as a result of a murder-suicide following a violent domestic dispute, Winnipeg police say.

The homicide unit has been investigating since Monday night, when the bodies of a man and woman were found during a well-being call to a home on Buckingham Road, between Eldridge Avenue and Roblin Boulevard.

On Friday, police identified the deceased as Angela Turner, 50, and Lorne Turner, 58.

Investigators believe Angela Turner died after being assaulted and sustaining upper-body injuries.

They say Lorne Turner's injuries were self-inflicted.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating after two adults were found dead in a house on Buckingham Road Monday night. 0:54

Six neighbours who were gathered outside the home Monday told CBC News police were at the home for an incident in 2009. All of the neighbours declined to provide their names.

They said Lorne was often seen jogging in the area and that he'd been seen working in the yard Monday afternoon.

While police say they are not looking for any suspects, investigators are asking anyone with information that may be useful to the investigation to call them at 204-986-6508.

