Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in the Lord Selkirk Park area that left a 27-year-old man dead earlier this week.

Jarryd Rocky Harper, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Conrad Flett, 27, of St. Theresa Point.

Officers were called to Charles Walk, near Flora Avenue and David Livingston School, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a stabbing.

Police said Flett was in a new relationship with a woman and was staying with her when a man broke in and stabbed him before fleeing.

Harper was found and arrested in the Westdale neighbourhood Thursday and remains in custody.

The Winnipeg police identification unit vehicle was at the scene on Charles Walk Thursday. (Tanner Grywinski/CBC)

Flett's stabbing was one of two fatal stabbings in Winnipeg Wednesday.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in a Furby Street residence earlier that morning.

Winnipeg police have also arrested a suspect in that case.