A 27-year-old man from St. Theresa Point, Man., died in Winnipeg Wednesday following a stabbing in the Lord Selkirk Park area, police say.

Emergency personnel went to Charles Walk near David Livingston School around 8:50 that morning.

When they got there, they found an injured man and transported him to hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead not long after.

Two police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Charles Walk on Thursday afternoon. Police tape surrounded one residence on the street.

The police identification unit was also at the scene.

It was the second stabbing death in Winnipeg Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed a 45-year-old man found dead in a West End home had also been stabbed.

The Winnipeg police identification unit vehicle was at the scene on Charles Walk Thursday. (Tanner Grywinski/CBC)

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the deaths.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist investigators to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).