Winnipeg's Chamber of Commerce circa 2016 is neither stuffy nor outdated nor behind the times, says its new president.

He intends to prove that point in 2017.

"When you're 144 years old, you tend to have some preconceived notions in the public's mind," Loren Remillard said. "We want to shed those images, because that's not at all who we are."

In a year-end interview, Remillard talked about how the chamber was perceived in 2016 and how he plans to change that next year.

First, the chamber is thriving. In fact, when he took over as president in July, it already had the largest membership in its history.

Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president Loren Remillard talks to the CBC's Marcy Markusa about the past year and goals for 2017. (CBC)

Second, the chamber is keeping up with the times and its goals reflect that, he said.

For example, he spoke about extended Sunday shopping hours: Manitobans say they want more time to shop and the chamber, therefore, is all for it.

"The time has come," he said. "And the fact is, we are 24-7 shopping. Just go to the internet, go to Amazon — this is what local retailers are competing with."

Then there are labour relations; Remillard was accused of being anti-union after he openly supported legislation passed in November that means workers must vote on union certification via secret ballot.

"The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is not anti-labour," he said, adding the old rules, in which unions were automatically certified if 65 per cent of workers signed union cards, put too much pressure on workers.

"When you're standing over someone saying 'Please, sign this card,' and they'll see whether you've signed the card or not, or both sides making an argument and then you stepping into a booth where no one sees how you voted … what's more likely in terms of intimidation?"

Chamber supports Uber

The chamber is also weighing into urban planning trends such as active transportation, Remillard said.

"These are the things that millennials are looking for," he said.

Dedicated bike lanes into downtown? He's for them.

Uber ride service? Absolutely, he said, adding it's not lost on business travellers that Uber is not available here in Manitoba.

"Time and time again, they come here, they get to the airport and that's not an option available to them," he said.

"It does send a message that every other community out there is embracing this innovation and Winnipeg is still locked into a different way of thinking."

Those are just some examples of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce's direction for 2017, he said.

"When we talk about what foot do we want to put forward, we want to put forward an innovative, progressive foot."