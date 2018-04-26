Winnipeg city council approves 'buy-local' purchase policy proposed by mayor

Winnipeg city hall will spend three months developing a "buy local" city procurement policy that would cover city contracts valued under $100,000.

Council voted unanimously Thursday to support a proposal by Mayor Brian Bowman to ensure the city spends money on local firms more often.

The plan calls for the city to consult with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council of Manitoba and the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association. The latter organization expressed concerns about the policy.

Bowman raised the idea of a buy-local policy during his State of the City address in March.

His 2014 mayoral-race opponent, Judy Wasylycia-Leis, proposed a similar idea during her unsuccessful campaign against Sam Katz in 2010.​

No members of council expressed concerns about a buy-local policy, which some economists consider a form of protectionism.

Whether Winnipeg's policy will in fact create trade barriers for businesses located outside the city will depend on whether the city departments will be required to purchase all services under $100,000 locally, or whether such purchases are simply encouraged or made part of a weighting system when contract bids are evaluated.