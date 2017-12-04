By combining the logistics of moving with the compassion of social work, Lisa Sinnicks has created a niche company in response to a need she saw while working for Manitoba Housing's 55 plus seniors facilities.

"I would see seniors moving in with badly damaged furniture and valuable personal belongings ruined by poor packaging and I thought-someone needs to advocate for these folks."

She also saw a shifting demographic. As baby boomers age, and with Canadians moving away from the cities where they grew up, many seniors are left without family or friends to help with a move happening later in life.

Sinnicks thought it was time to offer a more sensitive and caring moving service, and one that often puts her in a unique position, adding that she refers to herself as a social entrepreneur, with one foot in the social work world and one foot in the business world.

She estimates that more than 15 per cent of her clients have no family or friends in town to help with the move, so she offers a variety of services to help, from assisting with decision-making to finding a new home for an old piano that has too much sentimental value to leave behind.

"I step into that role where I think 'how would I treat my mom or dad in a situation like this?' The emotion overrides all of the logistics of moving."

Sinnicks says her main goal is to ensure her clients "are moved and happy, and don't feel like they're not in their home anymore."

Joan Sutherland grew up in Winnipeg, but now lives in Vancouver. Her mother recently moved out of the Winnipeg home she lived in for over 35 years. For her, having the help of a company like Sinnicks's was critical.

"I couldn't have done it without them. I would still be sitting at the house with my mom crying."

Sutherland's father died at the family home, where her mother cared for him in his final days. When he died, her mother felt abandoned and overwhelmed with the thought of moving, Sutherland said.

"We started going through photos and I discovered that it was a very emotional process working through those memories with my mom."

Sutherland's mom said that she felt like everything that had given her life meaning was being thrown away.

"She was feeling overwhelmed. The emotional impact of moving was making it hard for her to make decisions and I didn't want to make those decisions for her."

That's why Sinnicks's moving service was so valuable to Sutherland.

"I don't think we could have done it without some kind of third party to help us navigate what makes sense and what doesn't because when you're really close to each other, you need that objective perspective, which is what Sinnicks provided."

Sinnicks agrees that making decisions about what to throw away is not easy.

"You don't want to lose all of the things that have value and that you have sentiment about," Sinnicks said, adding that "one of the greatest challenges that we see on a daily basis is how do we help folks move into a smaller space but retain their home."

Sutherland quickly realized that the level of compassion went beyond what she expected from a mover.

It's that sensitivity to belongings that Sinnicks feels is vital. "People are very attached to their things and are very sentimental about them. So we talk."

Creative solutions to emotional problems

When deciding what to pack, she'll ask questions about the objects to find out how they can be moved without sacrificing space. In one case, a woman didn't want to part with a large painting because it was from her in-laws who she loved. But she didn't love the painting.

Sinnicks's solution?

"We took a picture of her with the painting, and left the painting behind, but framed the photo."

Today, Sutherland's mother is thriving in her new space, although she's still getting used to her new surroundings. When she was asked how she was adjusting, her mother was having the same problems most of us do when we move.

"I still don't know where everything is."