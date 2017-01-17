A group of young males stabbed a 27-year-old man several times Sunday on a Winnipeg Transit bus in what police are calling an "unprovoked attack."

Police said the man and the youths got into an argument while aboard the bus in the area of Stradbrook Avenue and Harkness Avenue.

The suspects stabbed the man and fired bear spray toward him and others on the bus, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police estimate the youths range in age from 14 to 16. They were wearing skinny jeans and red baseball hats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-2877.