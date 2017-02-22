High school students are giving coffee cards to city bus drivers in the wake of the recent slaying of a Winnipeg Transit driver.

The $2 coffee cards were handed out by Sisler High School's student council yesterday to students who ride the bus and the youth are expected to pass them on to bus drivers today.

"We wanted to brighten their day just for a little bit if we could, and we think a cup of coffee could boost their mood for the day," said Julia Le, a Grade 12 student, who helped organize the coffee card drive.

"It's such a period of sadness and grief for the bus drivers."

Sisler High School students raised money to buy 50 $2 Tim Hortons gift cards to hand out to Winnipeg Transit drivers. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

The school's student council started fundraising on the day 58-year-old Irvine Fraser was killed, Le said.

Fraser died on the job around 2 a.m. on Feb. 14 after he was stabbed at the University of Manitoba — the last stop on his route.

The students raised $100 and then bought 50 $2 Tim Hortons gift cards to hand out.