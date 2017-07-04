A Winnipeg woman says she wants Winnipeg Transit to be more transparent about which buses are bike-friendly after she recently tried, with little success, to use the service's Bike and Bus program.

St. Norbert resident Charmaine Bloomfield said she was taken aback when she went through elaborate preparations to use the program only to find out buses on her route that are supposed to have a bike rack mounted on the front don't always have the feature.

She discovered that recently when she tried to take her bike on what should have been a rack-equipped bus.

"I asked the bus driver, and she was very nice, and she said, 'Sorry, no, I can't take you, 'cause there's no rack on this bus. They didn't give me a rack.'

"I ran home with my bike and dropped it off, and then I just took the next bus, which also didn't have a bike rack."

A bike rack is seen on a Montreal bus. As with Winnipeg Transit's bike-rack buses, the rack can hold two bicycles. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

Bloomfield said she started thinking about Winnipeg Transit's options for cyclists a few weeks ago when she began looking at riding her bike to work near The Forks.

She felt the distance, a 17-kilometre round trip, might be too much all in one day.

"That's when I started to look at what Winnipeg Transit had to offer. I knew I had seen bike racks on buses, so I went to see if it was available in my area and according to the website, it looked like it should have been."

Three rapid transit routes have bike-rack buses — the 160, the 162 and the 170, according to Winnipeg Transit's website. Bloomfield's closest bus stop is on a bike-rack bus route, but after two buses in a row without bike racks, she called 311.

'It's random'

"The 311 operator actually did a bunch of research … and he told me there were actually just 30 buses that have the bike rack.

"I think the biggest problem is just that it's random. You know, they don't have, 'at this time and at this time you're going to get a rack.' It's just … kind of randomly assigned, which buses have racks on these routes that are supposed to have bike racks."

Bloomfield eventually did manage to use the Bike and Bus program successfully, but said recently while biking home, she encountered heavy wind that was making her tired.

"I wanted to put my bike on a bus and again, it was one of those buses that didn't have a rack. I ended up biking all the way home."

City looking at identifying bike-rack buses

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said every bus on those three routes is supposed to have a bike rack.

"Winnipeg Transit strives to have every bus on the list of routes specified equipped with a bus rack. However … this is not always possible due to a number of factors including bus maintenance," the spokesperson said.

"We are investigating ways to identify which buses are equipped with bike racks so that users can plan their routes accordingly."

Bloomfield said she would like to see a system where Winnipeg Transit would indicate daily which buses have a rack and which ones do not.

"Even if that means I have to change my schedule a little bit, you know, take the bus earlier or take the bus later, if I just knew that, I [wouldn't] have to have plan B and plan C."

Bloomfield said Winnipeg Transit's website already tells riders if the bus is an easy-access bus, so "it should be doable" to indicate if a bus has a bike rack.

"[Otherwise] you can't make plans. You have to be able to be completely flexible to either ride or take the bus."