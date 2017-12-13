A man accused of knocking a woman's teeth out during a confrontation on a bus last month has been charged with assault, police say.

Police asked for the public's help on Monday, distributing photos of a suspect more than a month after a woman said somebody punched her in the face on a bus when she stood up for another woman who was being harassed.

The blow shattered seven of her teeth and left her with a black eye.

Police say the suspect arrested on Tuesday has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

The assault happened on Nov. 4 about 7:30 p.m. near Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street, police said.

At the time, the victim, Aisha Walker, told CBC News she was riding the No. 11 bus when she saw a man who appeared to be drunk sexually harassing a woman. When nobody else intervened, Walker said, she got up to stand in between the two.

The man started to argue with Walker, and that's when another man — who hadn't previously been involved — started telling both of them to sit down, she said.

Walker said she asked the second man why he had a problem with her defending the woman. He stood up, started shouting and then punched her in the face and got off the bus.

Police released images of the man after they couldn't identify him, Const. Rob Carver told CBC News on Monday.

He thanked the public for assistance in the search.