The City of Winnipeg has proposed a 25 cent increase in transit fares and cuts to 23 routes in its 2018 preliminary budget, tabled Wednesday.

The budget is proposing the largest jump in transit fares since 2008, effective Jan. 1. Normally, fare increases are pegged at inflation or five cents a year. In 2011, a 25 cent hike was proposed but never passed.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the hike will go toward covering a budget shortfall created after Premier Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government announced earlier this year it will no longer cover half of Winnipeg Transit's operating costs, and effectively froze city funding at 2016 levels.

The city expects that to result in an $8.3 million shortfall.

"This left us with a significant gap to fill, and something had to give in order for us to balance the budget," Bowman said in a news release.

The lower-than-expected funding from the province was coupled with a drop in bus ridership, resulting in an expected revenue drop of $6.4 million.

Bowman said he believes the drop in ridership is due to lower gas prices, leading more Winnipeggers to drive instead of taking the bus.

Monthly passes would increase to $100.10, if council passes the proposed budget. (CBC News )

The proposed city budget would also see fewer buses servicing routes. In the city's spending plan, 23 routes will see either a reduction in service or be eliminated altogether.

The city wants transit to find $1 million in savings.

The city has not yet released information about which routes are included on the list slated for cuts.

Even with the 25 cent increase, which would bring the full adult fare from $2.70 to $2.95, Winnipeg transit riders would continue to pay among the lowest fares in the country.

The national average for transit fares is $3.22. In Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto, riders pay $3.25 for a full transit fare. In Mississauga and Quebec City, riders pay $3.50.

Under the proposed budget, a full-fare monthly bus pass would rise nearly $10 to $100.10.

While the city is looking to reduce service on some routes, it's also planning to buy more buses and increase the comfort on existing buses.

With help from the provincial and federal fund dedicated to transit infrastructure, Winnipeg wants to buy 40 new buses at a cost of $28.4 million.

The proposed budget says the city aims to make buses more accessible, safer and more pleasant to ride.

The city also proposes spending $1.4 million on improving safety on buses, in response to transit safety recommendations approved by council in June.

The funds would pay for more cameras, shelters for inspectors, and transit security.

The 2018 budget will be debated over the next three weeks. Council will vote on the spending plans during a special meeting slated for Dec. 12.