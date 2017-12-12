After three weeks of debate and a little bit of backtracking, city council will debate the 2018 budget Tuesday.

During a special meeting on next year's budget at city hall, councillors will debate plans to spend $1.08 billion on city services and $246 million on infrastructure while raising transit fares a quarter per ride and on-street parking costs by $1.50 an hour.

The city was also poised to reduce service on up to 22 Winnipeg Transit routes, but Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle pulled that plan off the table.

Social activists, however, continue to decry the 25-cent transit hike.

Opposition councillors Russ Wyatt (Transcona) and Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) also plan to attempt to amend the budget by removing funding for Portage and Main improvements and the Inuit Art Centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

That effort is not expected to succeed, as Bowman enjoys the support of nine members out of the 16-member council.