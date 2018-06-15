Skip to Main Content
Body found in field south of Sage Creek, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say a body in the late stages of decomposition was found in a field south of Sage Creek Thursday afternoon.

Officers find body in open area near Highway 59, Plessis Road and Perimeter Highway

Several police officers and vehicles were seen near this field south of the Perimeter Highway on the southern border of Sage Creek Thursday afternoon and evening where a body was found. (John Einarson/CBC)

Officers were called to the open field by Highway 59, the Perimeter Highway and Plessis Road, just before 3 p.m.

Police found a body they say was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

Police were no longer at the scene as of Friday but the investigation continues. (John Einarson/CBC)

The cause of death hasn't been released, and police say it will take some time before they can positively identify the body.

The investigation continues.

Investigators scan the area of open field where the body was found. (John Einarson/CBC)

