Body found in field south of Sage Creek, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg police say a body in the late stages of decomposition was found in a field south of Sage Creek Thursday afternoon.
Officers find body in open area near Highway 59, Plessis Road and Perimeter Highway
Winnipeg police say a body in the late stages of decomposition was found in a field south of Sage Creek Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the open field by Highway 59, the Perimeter Highway and Plessis Road, just before 3 p.m.
Police found a body they say was in the advanced stages of decomposition.
The cause of death hasn't been released, and police say it will take some time before they can positively identify the body.
The investigation continues.