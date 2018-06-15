Body found in field south of Sage Creek, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say a body in the late stages of decomposition was found in a field south of Sage Creek Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the open field by Highway 59, the Perimeter Highway and Plessis Road, just before 3 p.m.

Police found a body they say was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

Police were no longer at the scene as of Friday but the investigation continues. (John Einarson/CBC)

The cause of death hasn't been released, and police say it will take some time before they can positively identify the body.

The investigation continues.