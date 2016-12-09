The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed head coach Mike O'Shea and general manager Kyle Walters to three-year contract extensions.

"Both of these men are extremely critical to the foundation of Blue Bomber football," Wade Miller, Bombers' president and CEO, said in a statement Friday morning. "We are thrilled to have them continuing to build a sustaining, winning football operations department for years to come."

Walters just finished his third year in charge of football operations with the Bombers and will be with the team until at least 2020.

The new deal will keep O'Shea in Winnipeg until at least 2019.

O'Shea, who played in the CFL for 16 years, signed with the Bombers in 2013, making him the 30th head coach in team history.

The 2017 season will mark O'Shea's eighth season coaching in the CFL and fourth at the helm for the Bombers.

The Bombers finished third in the West last season with 11 wins and seven losses.